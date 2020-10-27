[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook & Jessi Show Interest for Each Other?

Some viewers saw a spark between singer Kim Jong-kook and hip-hop artist Jessi on the recent episode of 'My Little Old Boy'.On October 25 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook, Jessi and entertainer Tak Jae-hoon were seen visiting another entertainer Lee Sang Min's place.While sitting down for a conversation together, Jessi mentioned meeting Kim Jong-kook's mother recently.She said to Kim Jong-kook, "Your mother really liked me. We talked about what if I married you."She continued, "As I have quite a lot of muscles myself, I told her that our baby would have a fit body. She loved the talk."After listening to this, Lee Sang Min commented, "Jong-kook, isn't Jessi your type of girl? You like Korean-American girls."Kim Jong-kook responded right away, "No, she's my close friend. Why are you doing this?"Then, Lee Sang Min asked Jessi and Kim Jong-kook to honestly tell what they thought of one another.Jessi answered with a shy smile, "Well, I mean, he's okay."Kim Jong-kook said, "Jessi's a nice girl as well. She honestly is a great person. She's warmhearted although she doesn't look it."(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)