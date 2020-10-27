뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook & Jessi Show Interest for Each Other?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook & Jessi Show Interest for Each Other?

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook & Jessi Show Interest for Each Other?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.27 17:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook & Jessi Show Interest for Each Other?
Some viewers saw a spark between singer Kim Jong-kook and hip-hop artist Jessi on the recent episode of 'My Little Old Boy'.

On October 25 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook, Jessi and entertainer Tak Jae-hoon were seen visiting another entertainer Lee Sang Min's place.
JessiWhile sitting down for a conversation together, Jessi mentioned meeting Kim Jong-kook's mother recently.

She said to Kim Jong-kook, "Your mother really liked me. We talked about what if I married you."

She continued, "As I have quite a lot of muscles myself, I told her that our baby would have a fit body. She loved the talk."

After listening to this, Lee Sang Min commented, "Jong-kook, isn't Jessi your type of girl? You like Korean-American girls."

Kim Jong-kook responded right away, "No, she's my close friend. Why are you doing this?"
JessiThen, Lee Sang Min asked Jessi and Kim Jong-kook to honestly tell what they thought of one another.

Jessi answered with a shy smile, "Well, I mean, he's okay."

Kim Jong-kook said, "Jessi's a nice girl as well. She honestly is a great person. She's warmhearted although she doesn't look it."
 

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.