[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun Explains Why His Agency Tells Him Not to Speak Much in Public

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.27 16:40 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun Explains Why His Agency Tells Him Not to Speak Much in Public
Actor Ahn Bo Hyun explained that his agency told him not to speak much in public. 

On October 27 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', Ahn Bo Hyun was invited as a guest.
Ahn Bo HyunDuring the talk, Ahn Bo Hyun said, "This is my second time being on a radio show. I'm so nervous right now."

He continued, "As it's been quite long since I made a radio show appearance, my agency asked me for a big favor." 

He went on, "They were like, 'Try not to speak much while you are on it. Save your words.'" 

When asked the reason, Ahn Bo Hyun laughingly stated, "It's because I tend to make silly mistakes when I speak. They think it's not good for my image." 
Ahn Bo Hyun Ahn Bo HyunAhn Bo Hyun is known for his charismatic appearance, but he has shown a very clumsy and silly side of himself on various television shows in the past. 

(Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, FN Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.