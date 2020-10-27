[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Choi Woo Shik to Lead a Variety Show Together

Celebrity best friends actors Park Seo Jun and Choi Woo Shik are both in talks to join the new season of 'Youn's Kitchen'.On October 27, multiple news outlets reported that the season 3 of tvN's popular variety show 'Youn's Kitchen' will be led by Park Seo Jun and Choi Woo Shik.Produced by renowned TV show producer Na Young-seok, 'Youn's Kitchen' centers around a pop-up Korean restaurant headed by actress Youn Yeo Jung.In previous seasons, 'Youn's Kitchen' was opened in Bali (Indonesia), and Garachico (Spain).The season 3's restaurant will reportedly be opening up in Jeju Island, due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.In response to the reports, the production team of 'Youn's Kitchen' stated, "It is true that both Park Seo Jun and Choi Woo Shik are positively considering joining the program. We are currently checking on their schedule."Meanwhile, 'Youn's Kitchen' season 3 is expected to premiere in January 2021.(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram, Online Community, tvN)(SBS Star)