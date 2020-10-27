[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Was Originally Planned to Debut as a 7-member Group?

A new pre-debut photo of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has become a hot topic among K-pop fans.Recently, a never-before-seen photo of BLACKPINK members posing next to more then-YG Entertainment trainees has been circulating online.As you can see in the photo, there were originally seven members for YG Entertainment's new group.According to multiple fans, the group's name at the time was PINKPUNK, not BLACKPINK.The group included not only JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ and LISA, but other trainees including MIYEON of (G)I-DLE, JINNY of Secret Number, and singer Hannah Jang.Although not as BLACKPINK, the former trainees left the agency and made their own debuts from their respective agencies.While the majority of fans are saying that BLACKPINK is perfect with the current four members, some are wondering how the seven-member version of BLACKPINK would have been like.(Credit= YG Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)