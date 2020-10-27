[SBS Star] TWICE DAHYUN Shocks Everyone with Her Jaw-dropping Flexibility

DAHYUN of K-pop girl group TWICE shocked everyone with her unbelievably flexible torso.On October 26, the production team of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star' released a preview of their upcoming episode.For the upcoming episode, eight members of TWICE without JEONGYEON―who sits out on activities due to anxiety issues―were invited as guests.In the preview, each member of TWICE showed off their talents to promote the group's new album.Among all, DAHYUN took the eyes of many as she showed how flexible her body can be.Upon watching the preview, fans commented, "Can't believe what I just saw.", "I attempted to imitate the pose myself, and I almost broke my back.", "DAHYUN never fails to entertain us.", and more.Meanwhile, TWICE dropped the group's second full album 'Eyes wide open' with 'I CAN'T STOP ME' as the title track.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, JYP Entertainment)