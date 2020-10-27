뉴스
[SBS Star] Roh Ji-hoon Talks About the Time When He Used to Live with BTS
Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.27
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Roh Ji-hoon Talks About the Time When He Used to Live with BTS
Trot singer Roh Ji-hoon shared that he used to live with the members of K-pop boy group BTS in the past.

On October 26 episode of SBS' television show 'The Strength that a Meal Gives You' (literal translation), Roh Ji-hoon made a guest appearance.
Roh Ji-hoonDuring the talk, Roh Ji-hoon mentioned being scouted by Big Hit Entertainment's head producer Bang Si Hyuk some years ago.

Roh Ji-hoon said, "I got to know Bang Si Hyuk when I went on an audition show 'Star Audition: the Great Birth'. He asked if I wanted to work with him and asked if I was okay with joining Big Hit Entertainment dorm."
Roh Ji-hoonThe trot singer continued, "So, I started living in the dorm with J-HOPE, RM and SUGA. I lived with them for about two years."

He resumed, "At that time, we all slept on a bunk bed. RM's bed was above mine. J-HOPE slept next to our bed, and SUGA slept above him. After some time, JUNGKOOK joined the dorm. He was so young. He was in elementary school then."
Roh Ji-hoonAs the host and other guests heard this, they commented, "Doesn't that mean you could've made debut as a member of BTS?"

Roh Ji-hoon said, "Well, that may have been a possibility, but my dream was to debut as a soloist. That's why I ended up walking out of the dorm. I also think I wouldn't have been able to make it as a BTS member even if I stayed there anyway, because I don't think it was for me."

He added, "The other guys worked really really hard for it, and were already pretty flawless back then. Yeah... I definitely wouldn't have been able to make it even if I stayed there." 
Roh Ji-hoonRoh Ji-hoon made debut as a soloist in November 2009, and gained great fame following his appearance on 'Mr Trot' that aired beginning of the year.

(Credit= SBS The Strength that a Meal Gives You)

(SBS Star)   
