[SBS Star] Roh Ji-hoon Talks About the Time When He Used to Live with BTS

Trot singer Roh Ji-hoon shared that he used to live with the members of K-pop boy group BTS in the past.On October 26 episode of SBS' television show 'The Strength that a Meal Gives You' (literal translation), Roh Ji-hoon made a guest appearance.During the talk, Roh Ji-hoon mentioned being scouted by Big Hit Entertainment's head producer Bang Si Hyuk some years ago.Roh Ji-hoon said, "I got to know Bang Si Hyuk when I went on an audition show 'Star Audition: the Great Birth'. He asked if I wanted to work with him and asked if I was okay with joining Big Hit Entertainment dorm."The trot singer continued, "So, I started living in the dorm with J-HOPE, RM and SUGA. I lived with them for about two years."He resumed, "At that time, we all slept on a bunk bed. RM's bed was above mine. J-HOPE slept next to our bed, and SUGA slept above him. After some time, JUNGKOOK joined the dorm. He was so young. He was in elementary school then."As the host and other guests heard this, they commented, "Doesn't that mean you could've made debut as a member of BTS?"Roh Ji-hoon said, "Well, that may have been a possibility, but my dream was to debut as a soloist. That's why I ended up walking out of the dorm. I also think I wouldn't have been able to make it as a BTS member even if I stayed there anyway, because I don't think it was for me."He added, "The other guys worked really really hard for it, and were already pretty flawless back then. Yeah... I definitely wouldn't have been able to make it even if I stayed there."Roh Ji-hoon made debut as a soloist in November 2009, and gained great fame following his appearance on 'Mr Trot' that aired beginning of the year.(Credit= SBS The Strength that a Meal Gives You)(SBS Star)