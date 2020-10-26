[SBS Star] Kim Sae Ron Volunteers at an Animal Shelter

Actress Kim Sae Ron showed the world that she is truly beautiful inside and out.On October 25, one animal shelter shared that Kim Sae Ron came to volunteer at the shelter on their official Instagram.The photos showed Kim Sae Ron doing some tiding up the area and playing with the dogs.In the caption, the animal shelter said, "We would like to thank Kim Sae Ron for coming all the way here to help us. Thank you so much!"Later on that day, Kim Sae Ron also uploaded photos of the dogs on her Instagram.Along with the photos, Kim Sae Ron wrote, "There are about 220 kind and cute dogs at this shelter. Please spread this information to as many people as you can."As this is not the first time that Kim Sae Ron volunteered to help animals at an animal shelter, fans could not praise her enough for her kindhearted thought and act.(Credit= 'ron_sae' 'kdsrescue' Instagram)(SBS Star)