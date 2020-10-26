뉴스
[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Shares How Music Penetrates & Portrays His Life
Published 2020.10.26
G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG talked about what music means to him during his recent interview.

On October 26, VOGUE Korea released photos and interview of G-DRAGON for their upcoming November issue.
G-DRAGONThe upcoming feature not only highlights G-DRAGON's exceptional ability to pull off various outfits, but also gives a chance to share the K-pop icon's thoughts on his fashion style and music.

During the interview, G-DRAGON described his past songs, "They are like a diary because I tend to write (lyrics) about my personal experiences."
G-DRAGONHe explained, "If I hadn't written about them, I would have forgotten everything because I've always been so busy."

He continued, "When I listen to my songs at a later time, I think like, 'Ah, that was then,' or realize how my thoughts and perspectives have changed over time."

Check out more photos of G-DRAGON below.
G-DRAGON G-DRAGON G-DRAGON(Credit= VOGUE Korea)

(SBS Star) 
