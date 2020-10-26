[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Shares How Music Penetrates & Portrays His Life

G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG talked about what music means to him during his recent interview.
On October 26, VOGUE Korea released photos and interview of G-DRAGON for their upcoming November issue.
The upcoming feature not only highlights G-DRAGON's exceptional ability to pull off various outfits, but also gives a chance to share the K-pop icon's thoughts on his fashion style and music.
During the interview, G-DRAGON described his past songs, "They are like a diary because I tend to write (lyrics) about my personal experiences."
He explained, "If I hadn't written about them, I would have forgotten everything because I've always been so busy."
He continued, "When I listen to my songs at a later time, I think like, 'Ah, that was then,' or realize how my thoughts and perspectives have changed over time."
