[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cha Eun-woo Shares Why His Trainee Days Were the Hardest Time of His Life

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO shared that the toughest time of his life was when he was a trainee.On October 25 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', Cha Eun-woo looked back on his life.While sitting down for a serious talk together, Cha Eun-woo said, "I became a K-pop trainee when I was 17. Life as a trainee was not easy."The K-pop star carried on, "Before I started training, I was always praised by many. I liked sports, and also studied hard. But at the agency, I wasn't good at anything."He resumed, "My fellow trainees all seemed to be great whereas I couldn't even do half as well as them. I got told off for the first time in my life, and that wasn't the only time; I got told off all the time."He continued, "The instructors would say things like, 'I wouldn't use your body like that if it was mine.', 'You really don't fit here.' and so on. I would hear things like this like 30 times a day. I had the lowest self-esteem then.He added, "I felt like I was nothing. I used to cry outside my dorm a lot. It was easily the hardest time of my life. I think I learned to be patient during those times.Then, Cha Eun-woo mentioned finally making debut when he was 20.Cha Eun-woo said, "I honestly will never forget our very first performance. It felt unreal, and I was so happy. But it wasn't an easy ride after we debuted. It took about three years before we won our first music show trophy."He went on, "If it wasn't for those difficult times though, I might have become big-headed and not have been a good person. I've definitely learned a lot from the past."Following his debut as a member of ASTRO in February 2016, Cha Eun-woo successfully has been building his career in the K-pop industry as well as K-drama industry.