[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Dresses Up for His New Drama Role

Actor Song Joong Ki was spotted all dressed up in suit and tie at the filming set of his new drama.

Recently, new photos of Song Joong Ki at his drama filming site have been shared on multiple online communities.
Song Joong KiIn the photos, Song Joong Ki is seen in a formal attire to best portray his lawyer character in the drama.

In the new drama titled 'Vincenzo', Song Joong Ki will play the role of an Italian lawyer and mafia consigliere named 'Vincenzo Cassano'.

The character was born in South Korea, but was adopted by an Italian family at a very young age.
Song Joong Ki Song Joong Ki'Vincenzo' is reportedly a black comedy that tells a story about dark heroes who punish the evils by becoming villains themselves.

Meanwhile, the drama is expected to premiere in the first half of next year.

(Credit= Online Community, HiSTORY D&C)

(SBS Star)  
