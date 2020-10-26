[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO CHANYEOL Sings at His Friend's Wedding Ceremony

CHANYEOL of K-pop boy group EXO was spotted singing a sweet love song at his friends' wedding ceremony.On October 24, photos and videos of CHANYEOL at a wedding was uploaded on social media.The video showed CHANYEOL standing in front of his friend's couple, singing 'Every Day, Every Moment'.'Every Day, Every Moment' is a sound track in a 2018 drama 'Should We Kiss FIrst?' that is originally sung by singer Paul Kim.It is a romantic song with beautiful melodies and sweet lyrics.The lyrics go like, "You are the light of my life. I'm all good as long as I have you, because you know everything about me even if I don't say anything. Let's be together every day, every moment of life."It seemed like CHANYEOL chose the perfect song to celebrate the couple on their special day.Although CHANYEOL is the rapper of EXO, he flawlessly sang the song on this day.His candy-like voice and impressive singing skills made the couple as well as the guests smile ear to ear.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)