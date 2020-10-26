뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Reveals One Thing She Buys Her Parents When She Goes Back Home
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Reveals One Thing She Buys Her Parents When She Goes Back Home

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Reveals One Thing She Buys Her Parents When She Goes Back Home

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.10.26 15:13 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Reveals One Thing She Buys Her Parents When She Goes Back Home
LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed that she always makes sure to bring one particular thing for her parents when she visits her home country, Thailand.

On October 23, a new episode of BLACKPINK's YouTube reality show '24/365 with BLACKPINK' was shared on the group's official YouTube channel.

During the episode, LISA shared that she tries to drink red ginseng juice every morning.
LISALISA explained that she not only drink it for its health benefits, but that she also really enjoys the taste of it.

She said, "I just find myself funny (for drinking this). I find it really tasty. The moment I have it, I feel like I've become healthy."
LISALISA then shared that whenever she goes back to Thailand to visit her parents, she makes sure to bring them some red ginseng juice from Korea.

She continued, "Every time I go to Thailand to meet my mother and father, I always buy a box or two at the airport no matter what, so that they can have some."
LISACheck out the latest episode of '24/365 with BLACKPINK' below:
 

(Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.