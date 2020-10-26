[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Reveals One Thing She Buys Her Parents When She Goes Back Home

LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed that she always makes sure to bring one particular thing for her parents when she visits her home country, Thailand.On October 23, a new episode of BLACKPINK's YouTube reality show '24/365 with BLACKPINK' was shared on the group's official YouTube channel.During the episode, LISA shared that she tries to drink red ginseng juice every morning.LISA explained that she not only drink it for its health benefits, but that she also really enjoys the taste of it.She said, "I just find myself funny (for drinking this). I find it really tasty. The moment I have it, I feel like I've become healthy."LISA then shared that whenever she goes back to Thailand to visit her parents, she makes sure to bring them some red ginseng juice from Korea.She continued, "Every time I go to Thailand to meet my mother and father, I always buy a box or two at the airport no matter what, so that they can have some."Check out the latest episode of '24/365 with BLACKPINK' below:(Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)(SBS Star)