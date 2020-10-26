뉴스
[SBS Star] Na-eun & Geon-hoo's Cute Interaction with Their Youngest Brother Is Unveiled
Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.26 14:19

[SBS Star] Na-eun & Geon-hoo's Cute Interaction with Their Youngest Brother Is Unveiled

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.26 14:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Na-eun & Geon-hoos Cute Interaction with Their Youngest Brother Is Unveiled
Professional soccer player Park Joo-ho's children―Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo were seen having the cutest interaction.

On October 26, Park Joo-ho's wife Anna shared a short video of the three children at a restaurant on her Instagram.

It showed Geon-hoo and Na-eun expressing their deepest love for their maknae Jin-woo.

Geon-hoo was seen giving Jin-woo a big hug, and Na-eun showing her brightest smile at him.
Park familyAnna gave birth to Jin-woo this January, and his face remained disclosed until now.

This was the first video that showed Jin-woo's face properly.

Jin-woo looked so similar to both Na-eun and Geon-hoo to the point where anybody would know that they were related even if they did not tell them that.

Under this post, they left comments such as, "Awww Jin-woo's lucky that he has such great siblings!", "What a cute family!", "The three look so much alike!" and so on.
Park familyMeanwhile, the family returned on 'The Return of Superman' in nine months on October 25.

(Credit= 'annanotpark' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
