[SBS Star] SM Ent. Is Launching a New Girl Group for the First Time in 6 Years
[SBS Star] SM Ent. Is Launching a New Girl Group for the First Time in 6 Years

[SBS Star] SM Ent. Is Launching a New Girl Group for the First Time in 6 Years

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.26 11:14
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SM Ent. Is Launching a New Girl Group for the First Time in 6 Years
Korea's one of top management agencies SM Entertainment is planned to launch a new girl group for the first time in six years.

On October 26, SM Entertainment shared that official images of a new girl group aespa online.

The images were unveiled through aespa's official social media accounts including Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
SM Ent.aespa is a name that combines the meaning of 'Avatar X Experience' and 'aspect', intended to evoke a theme of 'meeting a new ego of oneself to experience a new world'.

Soon enough, SM Entertainment will introduce the members of the group and other details that will build up an excitement of K-pop fans around the world.

This is the agency's first new group to make debut in about four years after boy group NCT, and the first new girl group in six years after Red Velvet in August 2014.

SM Entertainment revealed that aespa is scheduled to make the group's official debut next month.
 

SM Entertainment is home to a great number of renowned K-pop acts including BoA, TVXQ!, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, SHINee, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT and so on.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
