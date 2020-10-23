뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Young-kwang Reacts to a 5-year-old's Comment, "You Look Like Your Feet Would Smell"
[SBS Star] Kim Young-kwang Reacts to a 5-year-old's Comment, "You Look Like Your Feet Would Smell"

[SBS Star] Kim Young-kwang Reacts to a 5-year-old's Comment, "You Look Like Your Feet Would Smell"

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.23
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Young-kwang Reacts to a 5-year-olds Comment, "You Look Like Your Feet Would Smell"
Actor Kim Young-kwang responded to a child's comment saying that he looks like his feet would smell.

On October 22 episode of tvN's television show 'Sixth Sense', Kim Young-kwang made a guest appearance.
The Sixth SenseIn this episode, the cast and Kim Young-kwang were seen playing a game which required them to guess what children under seven said about their photos.

Before the start of the game, Yu Jae Seok saw one comment made by a 5-year-old child about Kim Young-kwang's magazine cover photo.

Yu Jae Seok burst into laughter and said, "I have to read this one out aloud. It's just too funny. A 5-year-old said this about you, Young-kwang."

He continued, "He said, 'It looks like he's got smelly feet.'"
The Sixth SenseAfter hearing this, Kim Young-kwang could not stop laughing for ages.

Then, Kim Young-kwang laughingly commented, "You can't even see my feet on this photo! It's just my face! How did the kid even think that?!"
The Sixth SenseFollowing the broadcast, many left comments such as, "Kids are hilarious!", "I feel like that comment hurt Young-kwang a little.", "Oh my...! So honest!" and so on.

(Credit= tvN The Sixth Sense)

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.