[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK LISA & ROSE Used to Fight a Lot?
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK LISA & ROSE Used to Fight a Lot?

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK LISA & ROSE Used to Fight a Lot?

Published 2020.10.23 17:31
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK LISA & ROSE Used to Fight a Lot?
LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed that she used to fight a lot with her fellow member ROSÉ.

Recently, Netflix shared a batch of deleted scenes from their original BLACKPINK documentary 'BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky'.

In one of the videos, LISA and ROSÉ are seen enjoying their quality time at the front garden of one cute café.
LISA, ROSEWhile enjoying their coffee, the two BLACKPINK members reminisced about their very first encounter.

LISA said, "I was the youngest there and you came in. I was like, 'Excuse me, I was the youngest here!'", and explained that they have instantly become good friends.

ROSÉ explained, "But it took a while. As soon as we clicked, that's when (we become friends)."
LISA, ROSELISA revealed that she used to fight a lot with ROSÉ, like every single day of their trainee days. 

She shared, "I was always like, 'Oh ROSÉ, can you just stop?'"
LISA, ROSEAfter that, LISA and ROSÉ shared a moment when LISA said "black bean noodles (jja-jang-myeon in Korean)" when she was supposed to say "annoying (jja-jeung-na in Korean)" to ROSÉ, and both burst into laughter. 
 

(Credit= 'Netflix Film Club' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
