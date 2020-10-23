[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK LISA & ROSE Used to Fight a Lot?

LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed that she used to fight a lot with her fellow member ROSÉ.Recently, Netflix shared a batch of deleted scenes from their original BLACKPINK documentary 'BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky'.In one of the videos, LISA and ROSÉ are seen enjoying their quality time at the front garden of one cute café.While enjoying their coffee, the two BLACKPINK members reminisced about their very first encounter.LISA said, "I was the youngest there and you came in. I was like, 'Excuse me, I was the youngest here!'", and explained that they have instantly become good friends.ROSÉ explained, "But it took a while. As soon as we clicked, that's when (we become friends)."LISA revealed that she used to fight a lot with ROSÉ, like every single day of their trainee days.She shared, "I was always like, 'Oh ROSÉ, can you just stop?'"After that, LISA and ROSÉ shared a moment when LISA said "black bean noodles (jja-jang-myeon in Korean)" when she was supposed to say "annoying (jja-jeung-na in Korean)" to ROSÉ, and both burst into laughter.(Credit= 'Netflix Film Club' YouTube)(SBS Star)