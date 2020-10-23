[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Members Reveal How They Disguise Themselves in Public

The members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed how they disguise themselves when they go out in public.Recently, the four members of BLACKPINK sat down for a virtual interview with Jimmy Kimmel as part of the latest episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'.During the interview, the members were asked if they are even able to leave their dorm for a second as they are so famous.Jimmy Kimmel said, "I know you are very, very popular. Are you even able to leave your homes, or would you get mobbed by fans?"To this, BLACKPINK members laughed and shared that they can go out, as long as they are well covered up.ROSÉ said, "Just as long as we're well covered up. It's not a problem."Jimmy Kimmel than asked BLACKPINK members about the kind of "disguises" they typically wear when they go out in public.He asked, "So, do you ever go out in disguises? I know masks are probably good. Do you ever wear hats, maybe a mustache, or beard, something like that?"JENNIE shared that they typically wear hats and hoodies to cover themselves up, and ROSÉ revealed that they try to dress more manly and tough when they have to disguise themselves.Check out the full video of BLACKPINK's interview below:(Credit= 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' YouTube)(SBS Star)