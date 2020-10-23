뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Hoon Shares Why Yu Jae Seok's Consideration for Others Is Real
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Hoon Shares Why Yu Jae Seok's Consideration for Others Is Real

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.23
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Hoon Shares Why Yu Jae Seoks Consideration for Others Is Real
Theater actor Park Hoon shared a heartwarming story about entertainer Yu Jae Seok.

Recently, one past episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man' went around online.

The part that grabbed the attention of many was where Park Hoon talked about meeting Yu Jae Seok for the first time.
Running ManDuring the opening, Park Hoon said, "I remember seeing Yu Jae Seok for the very first time. He really had left a great impression on me."

He resumed, "I was in a musical with Jung Joon-ha once. One day, Yu Jae Seok came to see our musical to show his support to Jung Joon-ha."
Running ManThe actor went on, "As we heard that Yu Jae Seok was going to say hi to us after the show, the whole cast waited for him in a room together. Even after a while though, he was not coming."

He added, "So, I went out the hallway to see where Yu Jae Seok was. That was when I saw him saying thank you to every one of the production staff. I was amazed, because not everyone remembers to thank the staff as well."

After listening to Park Hoon's story, entertainer Ji Suk Jin playfully responded, "Why go and thank them? You should have just said hi to the cast."
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)   
