뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Purchases a Multi-billion Won Building in the Heart of Seoul
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Purchases a Multi-billion Won Building in the Heart of Seoul

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Purchases a Multi-billion Won Building in the Heart of Seoul

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.23 16:05 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Purchases a Multi-billion Won Building in the Heart of Seoul
Actor Park Seo Jun is now an owner of a 5-story building in Gangnam. 

On October 23, news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that Park Seo Jun purchased a building in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. 
Park Seo JunThe building is located in a lively area of Gangnam-gu near Apgujeong Rodeo Station. 

Constructed in 1986, this 5-story building was recently remodeled. 

As it is an old building, Park Seo Jun was able to purchase it for a cheaper price compared to nearby buildings. 

Park Seo Jun purchased the building for 11 billion won (approximately 9.7 million dollars) this spring not long after he wrapped up his drama 'Itaewon Class'. 

His stylists and make-up artists reportedly opened a shop on the top floor where there were lots of vacancies. 

It is said that Park Seo Jun reduced their rent as he had worked with them for long together. 
Park Seo JunRegarding this news, one real estate expert commented, "The building saw a rapid rise in price in the last several months." 

The expert continued, "It is estimated to cost around 15 billion won (approximately 13 million dollars) at the moment."
Park Seo JunMeanwhile, Park Seo Jun is busy filming his upcoming movie 'Dream'. 

(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.