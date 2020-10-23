[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Purchases a Multi-billion Won Building in the Heart of Seoul

Actor Park Seo Jun is now an owner of a 5-story building in Gangnam.On October 23, news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that Park Seo Jun purchased a building in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.The building is located in a lively area of Gangnam-gu near Apgujeong Rodeo Station.Constructed in 1986, this 5-story building was recently remodeled.As it is an old building, Park Seo Jun was able to purchase it for a cheaper price compared to nearby buildings.Park Seo Jun purchased the building for 11 billion won (approximately 9.7 million dollars) this spring not long after he wrapped up his drama 'Itaewon Class'.His stylists and make-up artists reportedly opened a shop on the top floor where there were lots of vacancies.It is said that Park Seo Jun reduced their rent as he had worked with them for long together.Regarding this news, one real estate expert commented, "The building saw a rapid rise in price in the last several months."The expert continued, "It is estimated to cost around 15 billion won (approximately 13 million dollars) at the moment."Meanwhile, Park Seo Jun is busy filming his upcoming movie 'Dream'.(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)(SBS Star)