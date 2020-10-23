뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Minho to Make Hollywood Debut with 'Pachinko' on Apple TV
Published 2020.10.23
[SBS Star] Lee Minho to Make Hollywood Debut with Pachinko on Apple TV
Actor Lee Minho is set to make his Hollywood debut with Apple TV's new original series 'Pachinko'.

According to reports on October 23, Lee Minho has been confirmed as one of the lead roles in Apple TV's upcoming original drama series 'Pachinko'.

The drama will reportedly be told in three different languages―English, Korean, and Japanese.
Lee Minho to Make Hollywood Debut with 'Pachinko' on Apple TV'Pachinko' is a series that is based off the novel of the same name written by Korean-American author Lee Min Jin.

The novel chronicles the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean family immigrated to the United States.
Lee Minho to Make Hollywood Debut with 'Pachinko' on Apple TVLee Minho will take on the role of 'Hansu', an enigmatic outsider and merchant with ties to organized crime who embarks on an illicit romance with far-reaching consequences.

Other confirmed cast members include Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Kim Minha, Soji Arai, and Kaho Minami.
Lee Minho to Make Hollywood Debut with 'Pachinko' on Apple TV(Credit= Apple TV, Grand Central Publishing, MYM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
