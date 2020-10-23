[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Updates His Instagram for the First Time in 16 Months

K-pop boy group iKON's former leader B.I updated his Instagram for the first time in 16 months.On October 23, B.I shared two photos on his Instagram.The first photo was of himself reflected in the puddle from the heavy rain.In the next photo, there was a lonely bench in a quiet park.This was his first post in 16 months since he shared a message to fans regarding him leaving iKON and YG Entertainment in June last year.As B.I did not write anything with the post, it is unknown what exactly this update means.However, fans are speculating that B.I may be hinting at his return to the industry in the near future.Lots of fans around the world are expressing great excitement about the update online.B.I left iKON and YG Entertainment in June 2019 after he was accused of purchasing and using illicit drugs back in 2016.Then earlier this month, it was revealed that B.I was appointed as a management agency IOK Company's executive director.(Credit= 'shxxbi131' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)