[SBS Star] Uhm Junghwa Receives Signed Albums with Heartfelt Messages from Her Hoobaes
Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.22 18:11
K-pop artist Uhm Junghwa showed off signed albums with heartfelt messages that she received from her hoobaes.

On October 17, a special unit Refund sisters―Uhm Junghwa, Lee Hyo-ri, Hwasa and Jessi made debut on a music show with the group's title track 'DON'T TOUCH ME'.

This marked the first time for veteran K-pop diva Uhm Junghwa to go on a music show in years.
Refund SistersAs one of the hottest first generation K-pop soloists, this meant that she was the most respected sunbae of all acts appearing on the music show on this day.

Customarily, K-pop acts greet sunbaes backstage of music shows by visiting their waiting rooms and giving them a signed album.

It seemed like hoobaes flooded Uhm Jung Hwa with signed albums with sincere messages on this day.
Signed album Signed albumOn October 19, Uhm Jung Hwa updated her Instagram with lots of photos.

The photos were of signed albums with handwritten messages from hoobaes.

The hoobaes included NCT, THE BOYZ, WEi, DAWN, WJSN CHOCOME, Weki Meki, cignature, DaHye and Weeekly. 

In their messages, they showed their deepest respect to Uhm Junghwa as well as excitement about her debut as a member of Refund Sisters. 
Signed album Signed album Signed albumUhm Jung Hwa entered the K-pop industry with an album 'Sorrowful Secret' in 1993.

(Credit= 'umaizing' Instagram, MBC Show! Music Core)

(SBS Star)  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.