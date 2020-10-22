뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Shares How His Personality Changed After Becoming an Actor
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Shares How His Personality Changed After Becoming an Actor

[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Shares How His Personality Changed After Becoming an Actor

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.22 17:12 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Shares How His Personality Changed After Becoming an Actor
Actor Lee Joon Gi shared how his personality changed after kicking off his acting career. 

On October 22, fashion magazine ARENA shared Lee Joon Gi's recent interview. 
Lee Joon GiDuring the interview, Lee Joon Gi mentioned that he is 100 percent satisfied with the path that he had chosen to walk on. 

Lee Joon Gi said, "I believe acting is like an orchestra, because not only actors/actresses, but also the production crew all have to harmonize well together."

He added with a smile, "I love what I do for a living. It's really satisfying."
Lee Joon GiThen, Lee Joon Gi said he now does not have the same personality as himself before made his debut. 

Lee Joon Gi said, "I actually used to be very quiet. I was an introverted person. After I became actor though, I became much outgoing and extroverted."

He continued, "I love people. Nowadays, I feel lonely and bored if I don't act or take time to communicate with fans." 

He went on, "The reason why I talk to my staff and fans a lot is to get rid of the feeling of loneliness." 
Lee Joon GiFollowing his debut with a commercial in 2001, Lee Joon Gi featured in a great number of hit dramas and films including 'The King and the Clown' (2005), 'Time Between Dog and Wolf' (2007), 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' (2016), 'Flower of Evil' (2020) and more.  

(Credit= ARENA)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.