[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Shares How His Personality Changed After Becoming an Actor

Actor Lee Joon Gi shared how his personality changed after kicking off his acting career.On October 22, fashion magazine ARENA shared Lee Joon Gi's recent interview.During the interview, Lee Joon Gi mentioned that he is 100 percent satisfied with the path that he had chosen to walk on.Lee Joon Gi said, "I believe acting is like an orchestra, because not only actors/actresses, but also the production crew all have to harmonize well together."He added with a smile, "I love what I do for a living. It's really satisfying."Then, Lee Joon Gi said he now does not have the same personality as himself before made his debut.Lee Joon Gi said, "I actually used to be very quiet. I was an introverted person. After I became actor though, I became much outgoing and extroverted."He continued, "I love people. Nowadays, I feel lonely and bored if I don't act or take time to communicate with fans."He went on, "The reason why I talk to my staff and fans a lot is to get rid of the feeling of loneliness."Following his debut with a commercial in 2001, Lee Joon Gi featured in a great number of hit dramas and films including 'The King and the Clown' (2005), 'Time Between Dog and Wolf' (2007), 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' (2016), 'Flower of Evil' (2020) and more.(Credit= ARENA)(SBS Star)