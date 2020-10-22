[SBS Star] Lee Do-hyun Reveals How IU Encouraged Him During Their Drama Filming

Actor Lee Do-hyun talked about his former drama co-star singer/actress IU during his recent interview.On October 21, fashion magazine GQ Korea uploaded Lee Do-hyun's interview clip on the magazine's official YouTube channel.During the interview, Lee Do-hyun talked about his character 'Go Chung-myung' in his last year's drama 'Hotel Del Luna' and his co-star IU.In the drama, Lee Do-hyun and IU played as a past-life couple.Lee Do-hyun said, "Our love story in the drama did not go well. If I can meet IU again in a different project, I wish we would have a happy ending."He continued, "IU noona and I are very close in real life, so people might think that we are a real couple. I think we can do a romance drama well with our chemistry."Lee Do-hyun also shared how IU has changed his mindset in acting.He said, "I used to regret much when I monitor my scenes during filming. IU once said to me that I cannot even do any better because I have already tried my best."He added, "Thanks to IU's kind words, I have become more tolerant of myself and my acting."Check out Lee Do-hyun's full interview in the video below:(Credit= 'GQ KOREA' YouTube, tvN Hotel Del Luna)(SBS Star)