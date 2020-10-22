뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS V Personally Prepares a Teddy Bear for His 'Inner Child' Kid Model
뉴스

Published 2020.10.22
V of K-pop boy group BTS personally prepared a thoughtful present for a child model who appeared on his solo stage.

On October 21, child model Lee Dam's mother shared new photos of her son.
BTS V Personally Prepares a Teddy Bear for His 'Inner Child' Kid Model BTS V Personally Prepares a Teddy Bear for His 'Inner Child' Kid ModelIn the photos, Lee Dam is seen smiling brightly while cuddling a big teddy bear.

Along with the photo, Lee Dam's mother wrote, "Dam was so happy after receiving this present. The bear's name is Tae Tae. You even prepared a gift! Thank you."

Through hashtags, it was revealed that the teddy bear is from V.
BTS V Personally Prepares a Teddy Bear for His 'Inner Child' Kid Model BTS V Personally Prepares a Teddy Bear for His 'Inner Child' Kid ModelEarlier this month, Lee Dam appeared as the young V during V's 'Inner Child' solo stage on BTS' online concert 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E'.

Upon seeing the photos, many BTS fans commented, "How thoughtful! So sweet of you.", "Your boy looks so cute and happy.", "He is the luckiest ARMY in the world!", and more.

(Credit= 'ssss3063' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
