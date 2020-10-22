[SBS Star] TAEYANG Purchases a Multi-billion Won Apartment in a Joint Name with Min Hyorin

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG found a new apartment for him and his wife Min Hyorin.On October 15, news outlet BIZ. HANKOOK reported that TAEYANG bought one large unit at an apartment called 'Janghak Paarc Hannam'.Located in the heart of Seoul, 'Janghak Paarc Hannam' is known to be one of the most luxury apartments in Korea.It is home to many wealthy politicians, businessmen and celebrities for its great amenities, convenient location and great view over Han River.The report stated that TAEYANG purchased a unit just below the penthouse that is as large as 268.99㎡ (2895.38 sqft).The unit was reportedly purchased in a joint name of him and Min Hyorin.TAEYANG said to own 94 percent of the unit while Min Hyorin owns six percent of it.It is unknown the exact price of the unit, but according to real estate experts, it at least had costed TAEYANG 10 to 15 billion won (approximately 9 to 13 million dollars).After being in a relationship for about four years, TAEYANG married Min Hyorin in February 2018.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)