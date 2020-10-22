뉴스
[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Reveals He Participated in the Making of BTS' New Music Video
Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.22 14:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Reveals He Participated in the Making of BTS New Music Video
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK shared that he participated in the making of the group's new music video.

On October 21, JUNGKOOK went live on the group's official YouTube channel.
JUNGKOOKDuring the live broadcast, JUNGKOOK surprised ARMY with incredible news.

JUNGKOOK said, "I can't exactly say that I directed the music video, but I took some part in making it this time. It was really fun."

He continued, "It was pretty tough though. The director and I spent a lot of time talking about the music video, and that certainly was not easy."

He went on, "I wanted to edit some scenes myself and hand them over to the director, but I couldn't find time. I feel a little sad that I couldn't put more effort into it."
JUNGKOOKThe K-pop star added, "There are a lot of different things that I want to do at the moment, so it's quite hard for me to put all my energy into making videos."

Lastly, he said, "But I do want to make a video of me and my fellow members in the future. When I do it, I want to do my best. I'm seriously going to put my soul into it."
 

Meanwhile, BTS' new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' is scheduled to be released on November 20 at 2PM KST.

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
