[SBS Star] Jeong Jinwoon Share How Much His Girlfriend Gyeong Ree Means to Him

Jeong Jinwoon of K-pop boy group 2AM talked about how much his girlfriend, Gyeong Ree of disbanded K-pop girl group 9MUSES, means to him.On October 21, fashion magazine @star1 released Jeong Jinwoon's pictorial and interview for their upcoming November issue.During the interview, Jeong Jinwoon talked about his public relationship with Gyeong Ree and how much she means to him.Jeong Jinwoon said, "She is someone who stays by my side like a strong pine tree and watches over me when things get hard."He continued, "She gives me strength and motivation. I feel like I can do anything as long as I have her by my side."Jeong Jinwoon and Gyeong Ree admitted their romantic relationship in November 2019 after being close friends to each other for a long time.(Credit= @star1, Online Community, MBC)(SBS Star)