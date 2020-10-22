[SBS Star] Minzy Establishes Her Own Management Agency

Disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1's member Minzy has set up her own management agency.On October 22, it was reported that Minzy is starting her own management agency MZ Entertainment with Gong Soon-yong as her partner.Gong Soon-yong said to be a management specialist who has over 30 years of experience.At the moment, Minzy and her older sister Kongshine are under MZ Entertainment.Kongshine is three years older than Minzy, and she made her solo debut in 2014.Debuted as a member of 2NE1 under YG Entertainment in 2009, Minzy left the agency in 2016 without renewing her contract.Following her leave, she joined Music Works.However, there was a dispute between Minzy and Music Works soon after she joined the agency.After a while, they settled the dispute with Music Works and Minzy became a free agent.Shortly after the news about MZ Entertainment broke, a great number of fans flooded Minzy's social media with congratulatory messages on her fresh start.(Credit= MZ Entertainment)(SBS Star)