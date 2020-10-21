뉴스
[SBS Star] WENDY Packs Amazing Surprise Lunch for the Members of Red Velvet
Lee Narin

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member WENDY touched the hearts of her fellow members with a thoughtful gesture. 

Recently, LG U+ IDOL LIVE's original series 'Bu:QUEST' unveiled a video of Red Velvet members going on a trip together.  
Red VelvetWhile heading to their destination, the girls unwrapped a bag that WENDY handed to them before leaving the dorm. 

There was a lunch box with three tiers and handwritten letter inside the bag. 

The lunch box had gimbap (Korean-style seaweed rice rolls), fruits and sandwiches that WENDY had made and prepared herself. 
Red Velvet Red VelvetIn the letter, WENDY wrote, "Hey, I'm so sorry about not being able to join you guys on this trip with 'Bu:QUEST'." 

She continued, "Have fun, and make sure to think about me time to time. This includes the time when you are eating this food." 

Lastly, she added, "Thank you guys, always. I love... I love you!" 
Red VelvetAfter checking out WENDY's surprise gift, Red Velvet members could not stop going, "Awww! WENDY!" 

Then, they all grabbed their phone and send a message to WENDY. 

(Credit= LG U+ IDOL LIVE)

(SBS Star)   
