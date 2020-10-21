뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB Lee Changsub Honestly Shares that He Had Double-eyelid Surgery Done
Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.21 17:01
K-pop boy group BTOB's member Lee Changsub shared that he had cosmetic surgery done on his eye.

On October 19, girl group MAMAMOO's leader Solar shared a new video on her YouTube.

The video showed Solar having a casual conversation with Lee Changsub.
Lee ChangsubWhat caught the eye of everyone was Lee Changsub's sunglasses that was missing left lens.

When asked why he was wearing half-sunglasses, Lee Changsub gave a honest but hilarious answer.

Lee Changsub said, "I actually had double-eyelid surgery done on my right eye two days ago."

He continued, "I had it done before, but the knot came loose recently that I had to re-do it."

He went on, "It's all bruised, which meant that I had to cover it with sunglasses. But I can't be wearing sunglasses the whole time, so I decided to go with these half-sunglasses instead."
 

Under this video, many subscribers left comments such as, "Wow, he's so honest!", "This is hilarious!", "Why is the fact that he only got one eye done so funny to me?" and so on.

(Credit= CUBE Entertainment, '솔라시도 solarsido' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.