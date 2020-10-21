[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Gives Up on Discharging Early from the Military to Train New Recruits

K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO revealed to have given up on discharging early from the military to train new recruits.On October 21, the Marine Corps shared news about MINHO on Instagram.The Marine Corps said, "Soldiers who could not use their day-offs due to the COVID-19 pandemic can use about a month of the days and discharge from the military without returning to the base."They continued, "Despite the fact that MINHO could make use of this, he decided to stay at the base for his final training instead of discharging 20 days early."They went on, "MINHO was supposed to take his final leave on October 27, and complete his military duty at home on November 15. Instead of doing this though, MINHO said he wanted to take part in the training program for the last time."The Marine Corps said, "The training program is to help new soldiers to pass on skills and know-hows to the new recruits. After making his decision to participate in the training program, MINHO shared that he is happy to be able to bring his military duty to a meaningful conclusion."They added, "Even though MINHO joined the Marine Crops at a relatively late age in April last year, but he was highly praised by his superiors for his exemplary military life and bright personality. You are amazing. We'll always be rooting for you, MINHO!"(Credit= 'rokmchq' Instagram)(SBS Star)