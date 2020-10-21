[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Receives Massive Hate Following BLACKPINK's Episode of 'Running Man'

Actress Jeon So Min has been dealing with hate comments following K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's appearance on 'Running Man'.Recently, the four members of BLACKPINK guested on SBS' variety show 'Running Man'.During the episode, Jeon So Min jokingly appeared as the "fifth member" of BLACKPINK and danced to 'Lovesick Girls' with the members.She also faced off against JISOO for a mission where she was seen lightly kicking the BLACKPINK member to win as the mission requires physical strength.Shortly after the episode was aired, some fans of BLACKPINK criticized Jeon So Min saying that she "has gone too far" and "crossed the line".While some fans commented, "Did she really had to kick JISOO like that?", "Act like an adult.", some others commented, "I think she only did her job.", "Stop exaggerating small things.", "Chill! Everything looks okay!"This is not the first time for Jeon So Min to face such hate comments.Earlier this year, Jeon So Min took a hiatus from the show after being diagnosed with extreme fatigue.At the time, some 'Running Man' viewers flocked the show's online bulletin board with hate comments asking the production team to remove her from the show.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)