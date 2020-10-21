뉴스
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE Shares How She Feels About Her Unique Voice




Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.21
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member ROSÉ mentioned her unique voice during a recent interview.

On October 21, fashion magazine DAZED KOREA released an interview of ROSÉ online.
ROSEDuring the interview, ROSÉ talked about her voice that is hugely loved across the globe.

ROSÉ said, "A lot of people tell me that I have a unique voice. Actually, I didn't think that my voice was unique at all when I had just made debut."
ROSEThe K-pop star continued, "At that time, my goal was to become a great singer, not a singer who sounds different. I never practiced sounding like someone else or to have unique voice."

She went on with a smile, "When people tell me that my voice sounds unique, I feel like they take my voice as my unique charm. So, I really like hearing that from people."
ROSEDebuted in August 2016 after spending years training at YG Entertainment, ROSÉ is the main vocal of BLACKPINK. 

(Credit= DAZED KOREA)

(SBS Star)  
