[SBS Star] Gong Yoo & Park Bo Gum Greet Fans Ahead of Their New Movie's Premiere
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo & Park Bo Gum Greet Fans Ahead of Their New Movie's Premiere

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo & Park Bo Gum Greet Fans Ahead of Their New Movie's Premiere

Published 2020.10.21 11:32
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gong Yoo & Park Bo Gum Greet Fans Ahead of Their New Movies Premiere
Actors Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum hyped up anticipation towards their upcoming sci-fi movie by releasing a special greeting video for their fans.

On October 20, a video of Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum for their upcoming film 'Seo Bok' was shared online.
Gong Yoo, Park Bo GumIn the video, the two actors ask fans to look forward to their upcoming movie.

Gong Yoo shared that he is both excited and nervous at the same time to lead a film after a while.
Gong Yoo, Park Bo GumThen Park Bo Gum said, "Promise to meet us at the theater," and Gong Yoo playfully added, "You will be in trouble if you don't keep your promise."
Gong Yoo, Park Bo Gum'Seo Bok' is a film that tells the story of 'Ki Heon' (Gong Yoo), a former intelligence agent who comes across mankind's first human clone 'Seo Bok' (Park Bo Gum).

He then caught up in dangerous incidents involving several forces who are on the hunt to possess the clone.
Gong Yoo, Park Bo GumMeanwhile, 'Seo Bok' is scheduled to hit the theaters in December.
 

(Credit= 'CJ Entertainment' Facebook, CJ Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
