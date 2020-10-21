[SBS Star] Gong Yoo & Park Bo Gum Greet Fans Ahead of Their New Movie's Premiere

Actors Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum hyped up anticipation towards their upcoming sci-fi movie by releasing a special greeting video for their fans.On October 20, a video of Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum for their upcoming film 'Seo Bok' was shared online.In the video, the two actors ask fans to look forward to their upcoming movie.Gong Yoo shared that he is both excited and nervous at the same time to lead a film after a while.Then Park Bo Gum said, "Promise to meet us at the theater," and Gong Yoo playfully added, "You will be in trouble if you don't keep your promise."'Seo Bok' is a film that tells the story of 'Ki Heon' (Gong Yoo), a former intelligence agent who comes across mankind's first human clone 'Seo Bok' (Park Bo Gum).He then caught up in dangerous incidents involving several forces who are on the hunt to possess the clone.Meanwhile, 'Seo Bok' is scheduled to hit the theaters in December.(Credit= 'CJ Entertainment' Facebook, CJ Entertainment)(SBS Star)