[SBS Star] All Members of CNBLUE Renew Their Contract with Their Current Agency

All three members of K-pop boy band CNBLUE―Lee Jung Shin, Jung Yong Hwa and Kang Min Hyuk renewed their contract with their current management agency.On October 21, CNBLUE's management agency FNC Entertainment released an official announcement regarding the band's contract.The agency said, "We have recently renewed our contract with Lee Jung Shin, Jung Yong Hwa and Kang Min Hyuk."They continued, "We will do our best to provide the best support to CNBLUE so that the band can keep shining in the K-pop world."The members of CNBLUE made debut under FNC Entertainment in January 2010.It seems both parties have built trust and strong relationship over the years of working together.Recently, Lee Jung Shin, Jung Yong Hwa and Kang Min Hyuk completed their national mandatory military service.The band is said to be planning on releasing a new album before the end of the year.