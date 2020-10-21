뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] All Members of CNBLUE Renew Their Contract with Their Current Agency
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] All Members of CNBLUE Renew Their Contract with Their Current Agency

[SBS Star] All Members of CNBLUE Renew Their Contract with Their Current Agency

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.21 10:49 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] All Members of CNBLUE Renew Their Contract with Their Current Agency
All three members of K-pop boy band CNBLUE―Lee Jung Shin, Jung Yong Hwa and Kang Min Hyuk renewed their contract with their current management agency. 

On October 21, CNBLUE's management agency FNC Entertainment released an official announcement regarding the band's contract. 

The agency said, "We have recently renewed our contract with Lee Jung Shin, Jung Yong Hwa and Kang Min Hyuk." 

They continued, "We will do our best to provide the best support to CNBLUE so that the band can keep shining in the K-pop world." 
CNBLUEThe members of CNBLUE made debut under FNC Entertainment in January 2010. 

It seems both parties have built trust and strong relationship over the years of working together.

Recently, Lee Jung Shin, Jung Yong Hwa and Kang Min Hyuk completed their national mandatory military service. 

The band is said to be planning on releasing a new album before the end of the year. 
CNBLUE(Credit= FNC Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.