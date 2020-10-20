[SBS Star] VIDEO: DAWN Never Gets Angry at HyunA Even When She Whines & Hits Him?

K-pop artist DAWN showed a very understanding side of himself when another K-pop artist HyunA whined and hit him.On October 19, DAWN updated his Instagram with a new video.The video showed HyunA checking the photos that DAWN took of her.After checking them though, HyunA hit DAWN's arms hard and said, "Take them properly!" as if she did not like any of those that DAWN took of her.But DAWN did not get angry at her for it; he gave her a hug instead and said, "I'll take more photos for you."HyunA continued to complain even after this and commented, "No, I'm going to ask you for more photos when I feel better. I'm not feeling happy now."HyunA walked away from DAWN afterwards, but DAWN followed her with a smile on his face.Under this video, DAWN wrote, "Let me take it at least 10 times..."DAWN and HyunA have been together since 2016, and made their relationship public in 2018.(Credit= 'hyojong_1994' Instagram)(SBS Star)