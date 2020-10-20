[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Shares How the Triplets Are Doing These Days

Actor Song Il Kook shared how his three sons―Daehan, Minguk and Manse are doing these days.On October 18 episode of MBC's television show 'Those Who Cross the Line', Song Il Kook made a guest appearance.While talking about history, Song Il Kook said, "Daehan is really interested in history."He continued, "When I told him that I was going to meet historian Seol Min-seok today, he got really excited. He even wanted me to get an autograph of him on his book."Then, entertainer Jeon Hyun Moo asked, "How are the triplets doing by the way?"Song il Kook sighed and responded, "They really don't listen to me well nowadays."He went on, "Minguk is very smart just like my wife, but the problem is, he is always telling me off with everything I do."He laughingly added, "Recently, Manse told me that he wants to run a donut store in the future."Daehan, Minguk and Manse gained popularity when they featured in KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' from 2014 until 2016.The triplets returned to Korea after living in France for about a year last year.(Credit= 'songilkook' Instagram, MBC Those Who Cross the Line)(SBS Star)