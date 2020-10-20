뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Shares How the Triplets Are Doing These Days
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Shares How the Triplets Are Doing These Days

[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Shares How the Triplets Are Doing These Days

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.20 17:28 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Shares How the Triplets Are Doing These Days
Actor Song Il Kook shared how his three sons―Daehan, Minguk and Manse are doing these days. 

On October 18 episode of MBC's television show 'Those Who Cross the Line', Song Il Kook made a guest appearance. 
Song Il KookWhile talking about history, Song Il Kook said, "Daehan is really interested in history."

He continued, "When I told him that I was going to meet historian Seol Min-seok today, he got really excited. He even wanted me to get an autograph of him on his book." 
Song Il KookThen, entertainer Jeon Hyun Moo asked, "How are the triplets doing by the way?" 

Song il Kook sighed and responded, "They really don't listen to me well nowadays." 

He went on, "Minguk is very smart just like my wife, but the problem is, he is always telling me off with everything I do." 

He laughingly added, "Recently, Manse told me that he wants to run a donut store in the future." 
Song Il KookDaehan, Minguk and Manse gained popularity when they featured in KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' from 2014 until 2016.

The triplets returned to Korea after living in France for about a year last year. 

(Credit= 'songilkook' Instagram, MBC Those Who Cross the Line) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.