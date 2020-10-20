뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAIN Says that Him & Kim Tae-hee Kiss Each Other Every Day
Singer RAIN shared that him and his wife actress Kim Tae-hee kiss each other every day. 

On October 15, a new video was uploaded on RAIN's YouTube channel. 

In this video, RAIN was seen having a conversation with his good friend actor Kwon Sang-woo while driving around in a car. 
RAINDuring their talk, Kwon Sang-woo mentioned being married to his wife actress Son Tae-young for 12 years. 

He said, "You know what? I still feel like we are still unmarried, and just dating each other. I've never even seen her break wind in front of me." 

Then, he asked RAIN, "How about you? How is your married life?" 
RAINRAIN answered, "Well, there is this thing about us. We kiss whenever I go out and return. So, at least once every day and night." 

Kwon Sang-woo responded, "What? Just day and night? Shouldn't you two just be kissing like all the time?" 

As soon as RAIN heard this, he laughed with a shy look on his face. 
 

RAIN and Kim Tae-hee got married in January 2017, and they have two daughters together. 

(Credit= 'Season B Season' YouTube, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
