[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Continues to Name This Actor As Her Ideal Type

LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK once again named actor Gong Yoo as her ultimate ideal type.On October 17 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Brothers', the four members of BLACKPINK made their comeback on the show.During the show, the cast members were surprised over how much improvement LISA has achieved in her Korean.To this, LISA said, "I watch K-dramas to improve my Korean. I love 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' so much that recently, I watched it all again."LISA even expressed her wish to take a photo with the drama's main actor Gong Yoo one day, asking cast member Seo Jang Hoon to help make her wish come true.She said, "My biggest wish is to take a picture with Gong Yoo someday. He is just my type."(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, Management Soop)(SBS Star)