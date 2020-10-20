뉴스
[SBS Star] Hyeri Shares a Cute Reunion Photo Taken with Park Bo Gum
[SBS Star] Hyeri Shares a Cute Reunion Photo Taken with Park Bo Gum

Published 2020.10.20

Singer/actress Hyeri shared a sweet reunion photo taken with her former co-star actor Park Bo Gum.

On October 19, Hyeri took to her personal Instagram account and shared a photo of herself taken with Park Bo Gum.

Along with the photo, Hyeri wrote, "With 'Record of Youth' superstar, Sa Hye-joon."
Hyeri, Park Bo GumHyeri has recently shown support to Park Bo Gum by making a surprise cameo appearance on the latest episode of his ongoing drama 'Record of Youth'.

Although Park Bo Gum did not appear in Hyeri's scene, it seems like the former co-stars had a short reunion on the drama set.
HyeriHyeri and Park Bo Gum co-starred in a 2015 mega hit drama 'Reply 1988' as friends-turned-lovers 'Sung Deok-seon' and 'Choi Taek'.
Hyeri, Park Bo Gum(Credit= 'hyeri_0609' Instagram, tvN Record of Youth, Reply 1988)

(SBS Star) 
