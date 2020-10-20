[SBS Star] Hyeri Shares a Cute Reunion Photo Taken with Park Bo Gum

Singer/actress Hyeri shared a sweet reunion photo taken with her former co-star actor Park Bo Gum.On October 19, Hyeri took to her personal Instagram account and shared a photo of herself taken with Park Bo Gum.Along with the photo, Hyeri wrote, "With 'Record of Youth' superstar, Sa Hye-joon."Hyeri has recently shown support to Park Bo Gum by making a surprise cameo appearance on the latest episode of his ongoing drama 'Record of Youth'.Although Park Bo Gum did not appear in Hyeri's scene, it seems like the former co-stars had a short reunion on the drama set.Hyeri and Park Bo Gum co-starred in a 2015 mega hit drama 'Reply 1988' as friends-turned-lovers 'Sung Deok-seon' and 'Choi Taek'.(Credit= 'hyeri_0609' Instagram, tvN Record of Youth, Reply 1988)(SBS Star)