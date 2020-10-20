[SBS Star] WINNER MINO's Paintings to Be Displayed at London's Saatchi Gallery

K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO's paintings are scheduled to be exhibited at an art gallery in London.On October 19, MINO updated his Instagram with some new photos.The photos were of a gallery staff moving his paintings into a gallery.The gallery turned out to be Saatchi Gallery in London, England.Established in 1985, Saatchi Gallery is a well-known gallery for contemporary art.The paintings are going to be displayed as part of 'STARTNET Korean Eye 2020' project.MINO made his official debut as an artist last December with 'Special Exhibition for Emerging Artists' at Seongnam Art Center's 808 Gallery.This will mark the first time for a Korean singer to have their paintings exhibited at the gallery.Meanwhile, MINO planned to drop his second solo album 'TAKE' on October 30.(Credit= 'realllllmino' Instagram)(SBS Star)