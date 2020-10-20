[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Shares Her Worries About Finding Happiness

Actress Jeon So Min revealed that she is struggling to find happiness.On October 19 episode of KBS' television show 'Ask Us Anything' (literal translation), Jeon So Min made a guest appearance.During the talk, Jeon So Min said, "I've been thinking a lot about happiness these days."She continued, "It's great to be busy, but I realized that I don't feel those tiny changes in my emotions as my life is too hectic."She went on, "I was not feeling too well in the beginning of the year. After recovering from it, I came to think what happiness is. I don't really know how to balance business and relaxation."She added, "I drink a lot, but I drink because I'm stressed. When I drink, not only the time goes fast but I also feel happy. That's when I'm pretty much the happiest."After listening to her worries, former basketball player/entertainer Seo Jang Hoon commented, "That's probably for everybody. We all feel empty after having drinks."He continued, "I think what you should do is to try to enjoy every moment when you are hanging out with friends as well as at work."Previously in April, Jeon So Min took a break from all activities due to extreme fatigue.(Credit= KBS Ask Us Anything)(SBS Star)