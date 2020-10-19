[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Reportedly Sells His Luxury Apartment Unit

K-pop boy group BTS' youngest member JUNGKOOK has reportedly sold his apartment unit recently.According to reports on October 19, JUNGKOOK has sold the unit for 2.05 billion won (approximately 1.79 dollars) earlier this month.The apartment, Seoul Forest Trimage in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, is where many Korean celebrities including Super Junior's SiWon, HeeChul, Girls' Generation Sunny, actor Seo Kang Jun, and more are currently residing in.JUNGKOOK bought the apartment back in October 2018 for 1.95 billion won (approximately 1.7 million won) solely for investment purposes.JUNGKOOK had reportedly never lived in the apartment unit for the past two years, and had stayed at the group's dorm in Hannam-dong, Seoul.Real estate professionals assume that JUNGKOOK probably did not make any profit from buying/selling the unit considering property taxes and additional fees that he had to pay.JUNGKOOK's fellow member J-HOPE also owns a unit at the same apartment complex at the moment.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.)(SBS Star)