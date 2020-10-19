뉴스
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Talks About LISA's Popularity in Thailand
Published 2020.10.19
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Talks About LISAs Popularity in Thailand
The members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK talked about LISA's jaw-dropping popularity in her home country, Thailand.

On October 17 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Brothers', the four members of BLACKPINK joined as guests.

During the show, BLACKPINK was asked about LISA's popularity in Thailand.
BLACKPINK Talks About LISA's Popularity in ThailandLooking a bit embarrassed, LISA said, "It's hard to answer this with my own words..."

JENNIE chimed in and said, "First, you can't walk at all when you arrive at the airport with LISA."

JISOO added, "She's right. Literally all floors of the airport are packed with people who came to see LISA."
BLACKPINK Talks About LISA's Popularity in ThailandROSÉ revealed, "When you get on the highway in Thailand, all you see are photos of LISA everywhere. The police even come to clear and organize the traffic when she arrives."

To this, LISA shouted, "No! That's all because we're BLACKPINK!"
BLACKPINK Talks About LISA's Popularity in ThailandWhen asked whether LISA is the most popular K-pop star in Thailand, all members nodded their head in a firm yes.
BLACKPINK Talks About LISA's Popularity in Thailand(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.