[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Talks About LISA's Popularity in Thailand

The members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK talked about LISA's jaw-dropping popularity in her home country, Thailand.On October 17 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Brothers', the four members of BLACKPINK joined as guests.During the show, BLACKPINK was asked about LISA's popularity in Thailand.Looking a bit embarrassed, LISA said, "It's hard to answer this with my own words..."JENNIE chimed in and said, "First, you can't walk at all when you arrive at the airport with LISA."JISOO added, "She's right. Literally all floors of the airport are packed with people who came to see LISA."ROSÉ revealed, "When you get on the highway in Thailand, all you see are photos of LISA everywhere. The police even come to clear and organize the traffic when she arrives."To this, LISA shouted, "No! That's all because we're BLACKPINK!"When asked whether LISA is the most popular K-pop star in Thailand, all members nodded their head in a firm yes.