[SBS Star] BTS Drama 'YOUTH' Confirms Cast Lineup for the 7 BTS Members

The cast lineup for the upcoming BTS-inspired drama 'YOUTH' has been confirmed.On October 19, the production team of 'YOUTH' (previously known as 'Blue Sky') revealed the cast list of seven main actors.Seven rising actors including Seo Ji Hoon, Noh Jong Hyun, Ahn Ji Ho, Seo Young Joo, Kim Yoon Woo, Jung Woo Jin, and Jeon Jin Seo will play JIN, SUGA, J-HOPE, RM, JIMIN, V, and JUNGKOOK―respectively.'YOUTH' is an upcoming drama based on the stories of K-pop boy group BTS in the group's pre-debut and early debut days.Although the drama's overall concept will be about BTS, more details and fictions will reportedly be added to the drama.Meanwhile, 'YOUTH' is expected to be unveiled some time next year.(Credit= ARENA, VIBE Actors, CL& Company, Wells Entertainment, T1 Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)