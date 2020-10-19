뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS Drama 'YOUTH' Confirms Cast Lineup for the 7 BTS Members
Published 2020.10.19
The cast lineup for the upcoming BTS-inspired drama 'YOUTH' has been confirmed.

On October 19, the production team of 'YOUTH' (previously known as 'Blue Sky') revealed the cast list of seven main actors.

Seven rising actors including Seo Ji Hoon, Noh Jong Hyun, Ahn Ji Ho, Seo Young Joo, Kim Yoon Woo, Jung Woo Jin, and Jeon Jin Seo will play JIN, SUGA, J-HOPE, RM, JIMIN, V, and JUNGKOOK―respectively.
BTS Drama 'YOUTH''YOUTH' is an upcoming drama based on the stories of K-pop boy group BTS in the group's pre-debut and early debut days.

Although the drama's overall concept will be about BTS, more details and fictions will reportedly be added to the drama.

Seo Ji Hoon as JIN
BTS Drama 'YOUTH' Noh Jong Hyun as SUGA
BTS Drama 'YOUTH' Ahn Ji Ho as J-HOPE
BTS Drama 'YOUTH' Seo Young Joo as RM
BTS Drama 'YOUTH' Kim Yoon Woo as JIMIN
BTS Drama 'YOUTH' Jung Woo Jin as V
BTS Drama 'YOUTH' Jeon Jin Seo as JUNGKOOK
BTS Drama 'YOUTH'Meanwhile, 'YOUTH' is expected to be unveiled some time next year.

(Credit= ARENA, VIBE Actors, CL& Company, Wells Entertainment, T1 Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
