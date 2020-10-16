뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former PRISTIN Xiyeon Warns an Obsessive Fan to Stop Proposing to Her
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Former PRISTIN Xiyeon Warns an Obsessive Fan to Stop Proposing to Her

[SBS Star] Former PRISTIN Xiyeon Warns an Obsessive Fan to Stop Proposing to Her

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.10.16 17:07 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former PRISTIN Xiyeon Warns an Obsessive Fan to Stop Proposing to Her
Xiyeon of disbanded K-pop girl group PRISTIN told an obsessive fan to stop proposing to her.

On October 15, Xiyeon took to her personal Instagram account to share screenshots of the DMs that she has been receiving from an anonymous fan.
Xiyeon XiyeonThe screenshots reveal messages from the fan constantly asking Xiyeon to marry him, saying, "Please, marry me.", "I love you baby.", "My girlfriend Park Xiyeon.", "My wife Park Xiyeon.", and plenty more.

Along with the screenshots, Xiyeon simply wrote, "Stop this already. Please," showing how much stress she gets from the continuous, groundless marriage proposal.

Worried fans flooded Xiyeon's Instagram with comments include, "Enough is enough.", "I'm getting goosebumps. Leave her alone.", "That's so creepy.", and more.
XiyeonAfter PRISTIN's official disbandment in May 2019, Xiyeon started to pursue her career in acting.

She recently signed with a new agency, Sooyeongang Entertainment, and starred in a tvN web drama 'Trip'.

(Credit= Sooyeongang Entertainment, '0_0.1114' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.