[SBS Star] Former PRISTIN Xiyeon Warns an Obsessive Fan to Stop Proposing to Her

Xiyeon of disbanded K-pop girl group PRISTIN told an obsessive fan to stop proposing to her.On October 15, Xiyeon took to her personal Instagram account to share screenshots of the DMs that she has been receiving from an anonymous fan.The screenshots reveal messages from the fan constantly asking Xiyeon to marry him, saying, "Please, marry me.", "I love you baby.", "My girlfriend Park Xiyeon.", "My wife Park Xiyeon.", and plenty more.Along with the screenshots, Xiyeon simply wrote, "Stop this already. Please," showing how much stress she gets from the continuous, groundless marriage proposal.Worried fans flooded Xiyeon's Instagram with comments include, "Enough is enough.", "I'm getting goosebumps. Leave her alone.", "That's so creepy.", and more.After PRISTIN's official disbandment in May 2019, Xiyeon started to pursue her career in acting.She recently signed with a new agency, Sooyeongang Entertainment, and starred in a tvN web drama 'Trip'.(Credit= Sooyeongang Entertainment, '0_0.1114' Instagram)(SBS Star)