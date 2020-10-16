뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Stranger Things' Actor Finn Wolfhard Spotted Fanboying Hard Over BLACKPINK
Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.16
Canadian actor Finn Wolfhard, who is best known for his role in Netflix series 'Stranger Things', was seen fanboying hard over K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

On October 16, Finn Wolfhard took to his Instagram to share some photos.

In the photos, Finn Wolfhard showed off a signed album of BLACKPINK's latest album 'THE ALBUM'.
BLACKPINKThere were also photos of him playing BLACKPINK Monopoly that was released as part of official merchandise for the group's world tour 'IN YOUR AREA'.

He wrote, "Friday night is secure. Guess where I landed again, BLACKPINK."
BLACKPINKHe also congratulated BLACKPINK on releasing the group's documentary 'BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky' on Netflix recently.

In various interviews in the past, Finn Wolfhard shared his interest in different Korean cultures including K-pop, K-movies and so on.
BLACKPINK(Credit= 'finnwolfhardofficial' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
