[SBS Star] Charlie Puth Shares Photos of Him & BTS JUNGKOOK Together
[SBS Star] Charlie Puth Shares Photos of Him & BTS JUNGKOOK Together

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.16 15:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Charlie Puth Shares Photos of Him & BTS JUNGKOOK Together
American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth shared his memory of meeting JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS in Korea. 

On October 15, Charlie Puth dropped some new photos on his Instagram. 

The photos were of Charlie Puth in Korea when he performed at an awards ceremony 'MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards' in 2018. 

In particular, the photos showed Charlie Puth meeting JUNGKOOK for their collaboration stage. 
Charlie Puth and JUNGKOOKOn this day, Charlie Puth and JUNGKOOK collaborated on Charlie Puth's hit track 'We Don't Talk Anymore'. 

At that time, JUNGKOOK commented, "I've always dreamed of being on stage with Charlie Puth. It was such an honor to collaborate with him today." 

Charlie Puth also shared his excitement, "The collaboration with JUNGKOOK was such an incredible experience. It was sensational." 

Under this post, Charlie Puth wrote, "I miss Korea." 
Charlie Puth and JUNGKOOK(Credit= 'charlieputh' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
