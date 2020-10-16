뉴스
[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Personally Announces His Military Enlistment
[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Personally Announces His Military Enlistment

[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Personally Announces His Military Enlistment

CHEN of K-pop boy group EXO has personally announced his upcoming military enlistment through a handwritten letter.

On October 16, CHEN took to EXO's official fan community to share a handwritten letter to his fans.
CHEN CHENOn the letter, CHEN confirmed that he will enlist in the military on October 26.

CHEN's full letter reads as follows:

Hello, this is CHEN.

Are you all doing well these days, as the temperature range changes a lot every day?

The heat of the summer has passed, and it is already autumn now.

The reason why I am writing this letter to you today is because I wanted to let you know that I will be enlisting for my mandatory military service on October 26.

I will fulfill my duties diligently while taking good care of my health, both mentally and physically, so that I can grow as a person and greet you all with a better image.

I hope everyone stays beautiful and healthy as always.

Thank you always, and I love you all.
CHENIn regard to CHEN's upcoming enlistment, his agency SM Entertainment stated, "It is true that CHEN will enlist on October 26. The location and time of his enlistment will be kept private."

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.